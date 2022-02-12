2nd Allama Iqbal Polo Cup: Finals on Sunday

BN/Barry's will take on Remounts in the main final of the 2nd Allama Iqbal Polo Cup 2022 sponsored by KFC tomorrow (Sunday) here at the Jinnah Polo Fields (JPF).

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :BN/Barry's will take on Remounts in the main final of the 2nd Allama Iqbal Polo Cup 2022 sponsored by KFC tomorrow (Sunday) here at the Jinnah Polo Fields (JPF).

According to JPF Secretary General Maj (retd) Babar Mahboob, great personalities are expected to grace and witness the finals of this 14-goal prestigious tournament.

A good competition was witnessed throughout the week and after a tough competition, the top two teams have qualified for the main final, which is expected to be highly enthralling and exciting for the polo lovers.

BN/Barry's, one of the finalists, include Babar Naseem, Hilario Ruiz Guinaziu, Hamza Mawaz Khan and Ernest Trotz while Remounts, the other finalists, comprise Imran Shahid, Mumtaz Abbas Niazi, Nico Roberts and Simon Prado.

Before the main final, the subsidiary final will be contested between BBJ Pipes and Diamond Paints.