UrduPoint.com

2nd Allama Iqbal Polo Cup: Finals On Sunday

Muhammad Rameez Published February 12, 2022 | 08:46 PM

2nd Allama Iqbal Polo Cup: Finals on Sunday

BN/Barry's will take on Remounts in the main final of the 2nd Allama Iqbal Polo Cup 2022 sponsored by KFC tomorrow (Sunday) here at the Jinnah Polo Fields (JPF).

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :BN/Barry's will take on Remounts in the main final of the 2nd Allama Iqbal Polo Cup 2022 sponsored by KFC tomorrow (Sunday) here at the Jinnah Polo Fields (JPF).

According to JPF Secretary General Maj (retd) Babar Mahboob, great personalities are expected to grace and witness the finals of this 14-goal prestigious tournament.

A good competition was witnessed throughout the week and after a tough competition, the top two teams have qualified for the main final, which is expected to be highly enthralling and exciting for the polo lovers.

BN/Barry's, one of the finalists, include Babar Naseem, Hilario Ruiz Guinaziu, Hamza Mawaz Khan and Ernest Trotz while Remounts, the other finalists, comprise Imran Shahid, Mumtaz Abbas Niazi, Nico Roberts and Simon Prado.

Before the main final, the subsidiary final will be contested between BBJ Pipes and Diamond Paints.

Related Topics

Polo Sunday Top Love

Recent Stories

Russian, US Defense Ministers Discuss Security Iss ..

Russian, US Defense Ministers Discuss Security Issues of Mutual Interest - Minis ..

26 seconds ago
 Punjab police to observe martyrdom day on Sunday

Punjab police to observe martyrdom day on Sunday

29 seconds ago
 Inter-district dacoit gang, cattle thief gang bust ..

Inter-district dacoit gang, cattle thief gang busted

30 seconds ago
 Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri attends opening session of S ..

Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri attends opening session of Supreme Council for Islamic Aff ..

32 seconds ago
 Chief Minister grieved over loss of lives in canal ..

Chief Minister grieved over loss of lives in canal road accident

29 minutes ago
 Turkey Closes Bosphorus Strait Over Malfunctioning ..

Turkey Closes Bosphorus Strait Over Malfunctioning Cargo Ship

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>