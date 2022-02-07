UrduPoint.com

2nd Allama Iqbal Polo Cup To Get Under Way

The 2nd Allama Iqbal Polo Cup 2022 sponsored by KFC will get under way here at the Jinnah Polo Fields (JPF) Phase-8 DHA from tomorrow (Tuesday).

According to Jinnah Polo Fields President Lt Col (retd) Shoaib Aftab, top six teams have been featuring in this 14-goal tournament, where top national and international players will be exhibiting their prowess throughout the week-long event.

The KFC has sponsored the second consecutive edition of this tournament, which has been named after poet of East � Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

Col Shoaib said that the teams have been divided into two pools as Pool A consists of DS Polo/Rizvi's, Diamond Paints and BN/Barry's while Pool B includes Remounts, BBJ Pipes and FG Polo Team. Tom (Tuesday), the inaugural match of the event will be contested between DS Polo/Rizvi's and Diamond Paints at 2:00 pm while the second match of the day will be played at 3:00pm between Remounts and BBJ Pipes. The subsidiary and main finals will be played on Sunday.

