2nd Allama Iqbal Polo Cup to get under way

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :The 2nd Allama Iqbal Polo Cup 2022 sponsored by KFC will get under way here at the Jinnah Polo Fields (JPF) Phase-8 DHA from tomorrow (Tuesday).

According to Jinnah Polo Fields President Lt Col (retd) Shoaib Aftab, top six teams have been featuring in this 14-goal tournament, where top national and international players will be exhibiting their prowess throughout the week-long event.

The KFC has sponsored the second consecutive edition of this tournament, which has been named after poet of East � Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

Col Shoaib said that the teams have been divided into two pools as Pool A consists of DS Polo/Rizvi's, Diamond Paints and BN/Barry's while Pool B includes Remounts, BBJ Pipes and FG Polo Team. Tom (Tuesday), the inaugural match of the event will be contested between DS Polo/Rizvi's and Diamond Paints at 2:00 pm while the second match of the day will be played at 3:00pm between Remounts and BBJ Pipes. The subsidiary and main finals will be played on Sunday.