2nd Bank of Khyber Junior Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Badminton Championship begins

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) The 2nd edition of the Bank of Khyber Junior Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Badminton Championship got underway at Tariq Wadood Indoor Hall, Peshawar Sports Complex on Monday.

Head of HR the Bank of Khyber Muhammad Asif formally inaugurated the Championship in which a total of 150 players, both male and female, in U15, U17, U19 Boys singles and Girls Singles and Doubles (Open category) are taking part.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Badminton Association Secretary Muhammad Amjad Khan, Tournament Organizing Secretary Mian Sadaqat Shah, Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Female Badminton Coach Bushra, National Coaches Nadeem Khan, Hayat Ullah, Malik Faraz and other important personalities were also present.

The Championship would continue up till October 19. All the players participating in the Championship, were scrutinized in the first stage after which they were allowed to play in the Championship according to their specific age group categories including U15, U17 and U19 while the girls were competing in the open categories in both singles and doubles events.

Tanzeela Zaman and Uzair Khan, hailing from Charsadda and Peshawar, will be defending their titles who in the first edition recorded victories in the Girls open category and Boys singles.

Earlier the first edition was successfully held at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex Charsadda, the Championship will also select the players for the National Junior Championship.

On the opening day, in the U19 category, Muhammad Zaid of Peshawar defeated Haris Ahmad of Kohat by 3-0, the score was 21-19, 23-21 and 21-18. Umar Khan of Peshawar defeated Daniyal of Haripur 3-1, the score was 19-21, 23-21, 21-17 and 21-18 while Mazhar Hayat of Charsadda defeated Mohammad Umar of Swat by 3-0, and the score was 21-19, 21-15 and 21-17.

Talking to the media, HR Head, the Bank of Khyber Muhammad Asif said that Bank of Khyber was playing its role for the promotion of sports in the province. He said along with Badminton, the Bank of Khyber also extended sports to various games in the province besides supporting leading ranking players on an individual basis.

“Our efforts will be that the bank 0rganize the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Junior Badminton Championship on a regular basis and like in the past, it has extended all financial and moral support to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Badminton Association.

