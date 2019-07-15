2nd CAS International Open Sailing Championship from July 23

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Officer Commanding Training Wing, PAF Base, Korangi Creek Air Commodore Sabih Wali-ur-Rehman on Monday informed that 2nd Chief of the Air Staff International Open Sailing Championship-2019 would be held from July 23 to 27 at PAF Yacht Club

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 15th Jul, 2019 ):Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Officer Commanding Training Wing, PAF Base, Korangi Creek Air Commodore Sabih Wali-ur-Rehman on Monday informed that 2nd Chief of the Air Staff International Open Sailing Championship-2019 would be held from July 23 to 27 at PAF Yacht Club.

Addressing a presser at a local hotel, Air Commodore Sabih Wali-ur-Rehman who is also President PAF Yacht Club said that as many as 16 countries (including Pakistan Sailing Team) have confirmed their participation with total 72 players including ladies/gents/optimist sailors.

He said that the jury include 3 international judges from Greece, Croatia, Belgium and 2 international race officers from Greece and Tunisia.

He said that the technical aspect would be looked after by the country's renowned sailing official Capt (Retd) A R Arshad, who is also Race Officer from Pakistan with Wing Commander Adeel Aslam Khan (General Secretary PAF Yacht club).

Air Commodore apprised that the PAF Yacht Club was the best and oldest venue for sailing which possessed a great history.

The club was established in 1928 as Royal Boating Club and after Independence, it was renamed as PAF Sailing Club then as PAF Yacht Club. With this history of sailing, the sailors of PAF were consistently bringing laurels in the sailing event not only at national but also at international level. The event was being organized to further promote sailing in the country.

PAF Yacht club had conducted 15 sailing courses during last year (all categories) in collaboration with Pakistan Youth Sailing Association.

PAF Yacht Club was affiliated with "Pakistan Sailing Association Federation", for marketing the 2nd CAS International Open Sailing Championship - 2019. PSAF has also been involved with PAF to promote different sports events.

Renowned sailing official Capt (Retd) A R Arshad, representativeof Bank Islami Syed Wahab and others were also present.