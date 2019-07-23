2nd Chairman JCSC Open Tennis Tournament-2019

The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) is pleased to convey that the 2nd CJCSC National Ranking Tennis Championships-2019 concluded at the DHA Creek Club, Karachi

The event was organized by Pakistan Navy in collaboration with the PTF. Top ranked players from all over the country participated in the event.

The Chairman, JCSC, General Zubair Mahmood Hayat was the chief guest on the occasion.

Mr. Salim Saifullah Khan, President PTF and the PTF Management extend their felicitations to the Chairman JCSC for successful conduct of the event for the second consecutive year. The Chairman, JCSC, General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, accompanied by President PTF, Salim Saifullah Khan, and Officials of the Organising Committee, at the Prize Distribution Ceremony of the 2nd CJCSC National Ranking Tennis Championships in the attached photograph.