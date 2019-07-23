UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2nd Chairman JCSC Open Tennis Tournament-2019

Umer Jamshaid 41 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 06:20 PM

2nd Chairman JCSC Open Tennis Tournament-2019

The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) is pleased to convey that the 2nd CJCSC National Ranking Tennis Championships-2019 concluded at the DHA Creek Club, Karachi

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019) The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) is pleased to convey that the 2nd CJCSC National Ranking Tennis Championships-2019 concluded at the DHA Creek Club, Karachi.

The event was organized by Pakistan Navy in collaboration with the PTF. Top ranked players from all over the country participated in the event.

The Chairman, JCSC, General Zubair Mahmood Hayat was the chief guest on the occasion.

Mr. Salim Saifullah Khan, President PTF and the PTF Management extend their felicitations to the Chairman JCSC for successful conduct of the event for the second consecutive year. The Chairman, JCSC, General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, accompanied by President PTF, Salim Saifullah Khan, and Officials of the Organising Committee, at the Prize Distribution Ceremony of the 2nd CJCSC National Ranking Tennis Championships in the attached photograph.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Tennis Pakistan Navy Event All From Top

Recent Stories

Etisalat Group reports AED4.4 bn consolidated net ..

5 minutes ago

National Election Committee issues Voter and Candi ..

6 minutes ago

UAE launches anti-cholera campaign in Yemen’s Re ..

21 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General strongly condemns Mogadishu ..

24 minutes ago

TPL Maps and HERE Technologies partner to build ex ..

26 minutes ago

DP World reports stable volume performance in firs ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.