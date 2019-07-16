2nd Chairman Joint Chiefs Of Staff Committee Open Tennis Championship 2019 Commences At Defence Authority Creek Club

The Opening Ceremony of 2nd Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Open Tennis Championship 2019 was held at Defence Authority Creek Club, Karachi

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th July, 2019) The Opening Ceremony of 2nd Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Open Tennis Championship 2019 was held at Defence Authority Creek Club, Karachi. Vice Admiral Muhammad Fayyaz Gilani, Commander Coastal Command graced the occasion as Chief Guestwhile declaring the Championship ‘Open’, played the inaugural service of the first match of the tournament.

Earlier, the Tournament Director, Cdre Habib-ur-Rehman during his address, apprised that the championship, being hosted by Pakistan Navy, spanning over a period of seven days, has received tremendous response from the sports’ circles as more than 220 top players have registered for the tournament. The prize money for the tournament is PKR 0.6 M. During the tournament, a large number of matches in the categories of Men’s Singles & Doubles, Ladies' Singles, Junior's 18 Singles, Boy's 14 Singles, Seniors 40 plus Doubles, Special Men's Singles, Special Ladies’ Singles and Wheelchair Men's Doubles will be played.

The Tournament Director appreciated the keen interest of players, officials and sponsors for participating and supporting this mega event and expressed his hope that this championship will help promote the game of Tennis in the country. The Championship will be jointly officiated by Pakistan Tennis Federation and Sindh Tennis Association officials. Closing/ Prize Distribution ceremony of the tournament will be held on 21 July 2019.

Besides the primary mission of safeguarding maritime frontiers of the country, Pakistan Navy has always played a significant role in promoting sports at Inter Services, national and International levels especially in the fields of Sailing, Rowing, Shooting, Squash, Hockey, Cricket and Golf.

The opening ceremony was attended by a large number of senior officers from tri services, notables, civilians, sponsors, senior/ national players and representatives of print and electronic media.