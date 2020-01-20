UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2nd Chairman WAPDA Amateur Golf Tournament From 23rd

Muhammad Rameez 25 seconds ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 09:58 PM

2nd chairman WAPDA Amateur Golf Tournament from 23rd

The second Chairman WAPDA Amateur Golf Tournament is going to be held at national level from January 23 to 26 at Lahore Gymkhana Golf Club under the aegis of Pakistan WAPDA Sports Board (WSB).

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :The second Chairman WAPDA Amateur Golf Tournament is going to be held at national level from January 23 to 26 at Lahore Gymkhana Golf Club under the aegis of Pakistan WAPDA Sports board (WSB).

Golfers of affiliated golf clubs with Pakistan Golf Federation would participate in the event and last date of entry for the tournament is January 22, while the practice round will also be played on the same day, according to the WAPDA spokesman here Monday.

As per format of the tournament, matches will be contested in the categories of amateurs, senior amateurs, ladies, veterans and invitational. The tournament will be played on 54 holes for amateurs, 36 holes for senior amateurs and ladies, while 9 holes for veterans and invitational categories. Amateurs will have handicap of 12 and below, senior amateurs will have 14 and below while ladies 36 and below.

Earlier, WAPDA Sports Board had organised the first Chairman WAPDA Amateur Golf Tournament in December 2018.

WAPDA being a leading organization for its pivotal role in development of sports in Pakistan, has been strengthening its sports presence by representation on golfing front of Pakistan as well.

The objective of organizing Chairman WAPDA Amateur Golf Tournament is to strengthen relationship of WAPDA with leading sports development groups including Pakistan Golf Federation. The event will also help in identifying new talent in the country.

WAPDA has been patronizing sports in the country for more than half-a-century. It has introduced various initiatives for improvement in standard of sports and betterment of players in Pakistan, including 'WAPDA Endowment Fund for Sports' to elevate the standard of sports in Pakistan. WAPDA is the biggest employer of sportspersons in Pakistan, with more than 2400 players and sports officials associated with various units of WAPDA Sports Board across the country.

WAPDA has 66 teams of different games - 37 men and 29 women. Currently, WAPDA is National Champion in 31 and runners-up in 22 sports disciplines.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Sports WAPDA Same January December Women 2018 Event From

Recent Stories

Draft Bill Gives Russian President Power to Appoin ..

27 seconds ago

Man Utd 'keeper Romero escapes unhurt from car cra ..

29 seconds ago

Hamilton Academical boss Rice reveals gambling add ..

5 minutes ago

PSL 2020: PCB announces online tickets

1 hour ago

3 small children injured in Sibi hand grenade blas ..

5 minutes ago

Higher Education Commission's panel reviews Jinnah ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.