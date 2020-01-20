2nd Chairman WAPDA Amateur Golf Tournament to be held from January 23

The 2nd Chairman WAPDA Amateur Golf Tournament is going to be held at the national level from January 23 to 26 under the aegis of Pakistan WAPDA Sports Board (WSB)

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :The 2nd Chairman WAPDA Amateur Golf Tournament is going to be held at the national level from January 23 to 26 under the aegis of Pakistan WAPDA Sports board (WSB).

Golfers of affiliated golf clubs with Pakistan Golf Federation would participate in the event, said a press release issue here on Monday.

Last date of entry for the tournament is January 22. The practice round will also be played on the same day.

As per format of the tournament, matches will be contested in the categories of amateurs, senior amateurs, ladies, veterans and invitational. The tournament will be played on 54 holes for amateurs, 36 holes for senior amateurs and ladies, while 9 holes for veterans and invitational categories.

Amateurs will have handicap of 12 and below, senior amateurs will have 14 and below while ladies 36 and below.

Earlier, WAPDA Sports Board had organised 1st Chairman WAPDA Amateur Golf Tournament in December 2018.

WAPDA being a leading organization for its pivotal role in development of sports in Pakistan, has been strengthening its sports presence by representation on golfing front of Pakistan as well.

The objective of organizing Chairman WAPDA Amateur Golf Tournament is to strengthen relationship of WAPDA with leading sports development groups including Pakistan Golf Federation. The event will also help in identifying new talent in the country.

WAPDA has been patronizing sports in the country for more than half-a-century. It has introduced various initiatives for improvement in standard of sports and betterment of players in Pakistan including 'WAPDA Endowment Fund for Sports' to elevate the standard of sports in Pakistan. WAPDA is the biggest employer of sportspersons in Pakistan, with more than 2400 players and sports officials associated with various units of WAPDA Sports Board across the country.

WAPDA has 66 teams of different games � 37 men and 29 women. Currently, WAPDA is National Champion in 31 and runners-up in 22 sports disciplines.