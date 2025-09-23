Open Menu

2nd Chief Of Naval Staff International Sailing Regatta 2025 Commences In Karachi

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 23, 2025 | 11:30 PM

2nd Chief of Naval Staff International Sailing Regatta 2025 commences in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) The 2nd Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) International Sailing Regatta 2025 was formally inaugurated on Tuesday by Commander Karachi, Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi, at PNS RAHBAR, Karachi.

The championship will be held from 23 to 27 September 2025, featuring nineteen sailors from five countries, including Egypt, Iran, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Pakistan, said a news release issued by the Director General of Public Relations (NAVY).

Lauding the enthusiastic participation of the visiting teams, the Chief Guest extended a warm welcome to all athletes and officials. He underscored the importance of sports, particularly sailing, in fostering peace, international cooperation and maritime awareness.

He also highlighted the Pakistan Navy’s continued commitment to strengthening regional and global ties through sporting engagements.

The five-day Sailing Regatta at Karachi Harbour features races in the categories of Laser Standard/ILCA 7, Laser Radial/ILCA 6, and Windsurfing RSX. The event serves as a unique platform for national and international athletes to showcase their skills while promoting water sports in the region.

The opening ceremony was attended by serving and retired officers, civil dignitaries, organisers, sponsors, sportsmen and members of the media fraternity.

