2nd CJCSC Open Tennis Championship from July 15

Pakistan Navy is hosting 2nd Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) Open Tennis Championship 2019 from July 15 to 21 at Defence Authority Creek Club Tennis Courts

The event, to be held under the auspices of Joint Staff Headquarters, carries a prize purse of Rs 0.6 million, the spokesperson of Pakistan Navy said here on Monday.

Around 150-200 professional and amateur players from across the country are expected to participate in the national event.

The opening ceremony of the championship is planned on July 15, whereas, closing ceremony is scheduled to be held on July 21.

Matches will be played in nine different age group categories for males and one category each for females and special persons during the championship.

For persons with disabilities (PWDs) persons, wheelchair competition will be held at Tennis Courts of PNS JAUHAR at Habib Ibrahim Rehamutullah Road, Karachi. Registration of players is in progress since July 1 till July 12 by Pakistan Tennis Federation and Sindh Tennis Association.

In order to ensure fair and transparent competition, the Championship will be jointly officiated by Pakistan Tennis Federation and Sindh Tennis Association officials under the latest rules of the International Tennis Federation.