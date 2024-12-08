Open Menu

2nd Commissioner Karachi Sports Festival To Commence From Dec 10

Muhammad Rameez Published December 08, 2024 | 05:20 PM

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) The 2nd Commissioner Karachi Sports Festival will commence on Tuesday (December 10) and conclude on January 30. The festival will feature ten different sports competitions, including tug-of-war, boxing, kabaddi, wheelchair basketball, rowing, table tennis, badminton (girls and boys) and cricket.The festival will kick off with the tug-of-war competition.

The Provincial Minister for Women's Development, Shaheena Sher Ali, will inaugurate the festival on December 10 at 12:00 pm at the Government Girls Degree College in Lines Area. A cultural show will also be held on this occasion.

Four teams each of girls and boys will participate in the tug-of-war competition. Meanwhile, the table tennis and badminton competitions will be held between Government Girls Degree College and Government National College. Only college teams will participate in these competitions.

The boxing competition will take place at the Kakri Ground, wheelchair basketball at Aram Bagh, kabaddi at the Bilquis Edhi Sports Complex on Kashmir Road and rowing at the Karachi Boat Club.

Shields and certificates will be distributed among the successful players in a colourful prize distribution ceremony. The Commissioner has directed the organising committee that sports organizers and players be provided with maximum facilities to make the festival a success.

The sports personalities and non-governmental organizations that have collaborated with the festival include Zaheeda Parveen, Professor Dr Javed Ahmed Abbasi, Muhammad Asghar Baloch for boxing, Ghulam Yaseen for kabaddi, Danish Bi Awari for rowing, Taha Saleem for cricket and Javed Rais for wheelchair basketball.

A colorful ceremony will be organized to distribute awards among the winning players. A special ceremony will be held to award prizes to the players.

The Commissioner said that the government is taking steps to provide healthy recreational opportunities for youth in the city. He appreciated the services of non-governmental organizations working for the promotion and development of sports in Karachi.

He said that the role of sports-related personalities and non-governmental organizations are key stakeholders who are playing an important role in promoting sports in Karachi. The administration will provide maximum support and assistance to organizations and organizers working for the promotion and development of sports in the city, he added.

He urged young people and players to participate fully in the Sports Festival, which will strengthen the peace in the city and provide opportunities for young people to move forward in the field of sports.

More Stories From Sports