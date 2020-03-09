UrduPoint.com
2nd DMC South Minority Cricket Tourney Concludes

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 11:45 PM

Bishop Sadiq Daniel, President of Pakistan Minority Development Forum on Monday said that under the special patronage of Chairman DMC South Malik Muhammad Fayyaz Awan all the sports activities have been restored and grounds made functional and inclusion of people from minority community in these activities is among his priorities

Addressing a prize distribution ceremony of the 2nd DMC South Minority Cricket Tournament at the National Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex, he said sponsoring a wonderful cricket tournament for the minority community in which young players from Hindu, Christian and Parsi community got ample opportunities to express their abilities is an evidence of Malik Fayyaz Awan's priorities.

Bishop Sadiq Daniel said that the functional sports grounds of our city are proof that the youth of the country is interested in positive activities.

He said that there is lot of talent in the youth of the country and encouragement to them is the need of the hour.

"We shall include the sports activities in all walks of life so that the younger generation can have a positive environment and utilize their skills" said Bishop Sadiq.

Earlier in PMDC Eleven defeated Karachi Parsi Institute in the final of the DMC South Minority Cricket Tournament.

PMDC chose to bat first after winning the toss and scored 123 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in the stipulated 20 overs.

In reply, the Karachi Parsi Institute team scored 99 runs in 18.5 overs with loss of all wickets.

Bishop Sadiq Daniels distributed trophies, awards, and certificates among the players. Special awards were also presented to individuals belonging to Hindu, Christian and Parsi community who performed well in sports field.

PMDC Senior Vice President, Secretary, other office bearers and DMC South's Minority Counselor Rajesh Babu Lal were also present on the occasion.

