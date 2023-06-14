2nd edition of Inter-Madrasas Games from June 21 in Peshawar: Pir Abdullah Shah

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :The second edition of the Inter-Madrasas Boys Games will be commencing on June 21 at five different places wherein more than 800 students of religious Madrasas of the merged districts will participate.

This was stated by Director Sports Merged Area Pir Abdullah Shah while addressing a press conference here on Wednesday. Assistant Director Admin and Media Focal Person Awan Hussain, Chairman Competition Ayub Khan and coaches Amir Hussain, Rahad Molagori were also present.

The Games, which is the second edition being organized by the Directorate of Sports Merged Area with players from all the districts are taking part in five different Games including Qirat, Cricket, Football, Volleyball, and Tug of War.0 He said the students of the Madrasas of the merged areas are enthusiastic to take part in the games to be organized at five different venues including Gymkhana ground, Tehmas Khan Football, Peshawar Sports Complex and Arena Hall inside Qayyum Sports Complex.

Pir Abdullah Shah said that the arrival of the athletes would be completed by June 20, followed by the opening ceremony at 10.

00 a.m on June 21 at Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium. He said the players would be provided full uniform including track-suite, shoes, playing kits, TA and DA. He said the age limit is fixed as 30 years old so that the maximum number of students from all the Madrasas of the merged areas would take part.

He said, Sports competitions are being organized for the second time between tribal and religious madrassas in which cricket, football, volleyball, tug-of-war, Qirat competitions would be organized.

Pir Abdullah said that these games are the special efforts of Secretary Sports Captain (Rtd) Mushtaq Ahmed, DG Sports Captain (Rtd) Khalid Mahmood. In these games, around 800 students from all the districts of the tribal areas will compete in five different competitions.

He said that sports opportunities are being provided to students of madrasas, with the aim of bringing out their hidden talents.