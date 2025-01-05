Open Menu

2nd Edition Of Karachi Marathon Held

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 05, 2025 | 10:30 PM

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) Around 4000 people, belonging to all walks of life, participated in an annual Karachi Marathon event held on Sunday.

According to organizers, the event kicked off in the morning from Nishan-e-Pakistan monument at sea view.

The event featured different types of marathons, such as the Full Marathon (42.195km) the Half-Marathon (21.1 km) and the Relay Marathon, said in a press release.

Athletes hailing from Poland, Germany, Japan and many others participated in the event, sports in Pakistan, one of the organizers of the event.

The marathon’s certification by the World Rankings Competition ensured a world-class experience for all participants, statement added.

First prize of Rs 500000 was awarded to male winner Israr Muhammad Khattak, second prize worth Rs 250000 was given to runner up Muhammad Riaz. First prize for female winner was awarded to Enub Khan while second prize won by Uzma Abid.

In a half marathon category, first prize of Rs 50000 was awarded to male winner Muhammad Akhtar and second prize of Rs 40000 was awarded to Qasim Bajwa. The first prize for female winners was awarded to Mumtaz Naimat while second prize winner was Dua Nazaqat.

