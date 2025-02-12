2nd edition of Serena Masters Series continues

The second edition of the Serena Masters Series is underway at the Serena Hotel Faisalabad Tennis Courts by bringing together the top eight men's and women's tennis players from across the country

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) The second edition of the Serena Masters Series is underway at the Serena Hotel Faisalabad Tennis Courts by bringing together the top eight men's and women's tennis players from across the country.

The participating players in the Men’s category included Aqeel Khan, Muhammad Shoaib, Muzammil Murtaza, Yousuf Khalil, Barkatullah, Shahzad Khan, Abdullah Adan and Muhammad Abid while the Women’s category was featured by Ushna Suhail, Meheq Khokhar, Noor Malik, Soha Ali, Zunaisha Noor, Lalarukh Sajid and Mahrukh Sajid.

The Serena Masters Series, an initiative of Serena Hotel Sports Diplomacy, was organized to promote tennis and provide a platform for Pakistan’s top talent.

The first edition of the series was successfully held in Peshawar in December 2024.

Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, President Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF), expressed his gratitude to Aziz Boolani, CEO Serena Hotels, for his continuous support and encouragement to tennis in Pakistan.

He also thanked the management of Faisalabad Serena Hotel especially Rashid-ud-Din General Manager and Aisaha Abid Malik, Marketing Manager, for their exceptional hospitality and arrangements that made this event a resounding success.

According to the results in Men's Singles, Yousuf Khalil beat Barkatullah with 6-4, 6-4; Muhammad Shoaib beat Abdullah Adnan 6-0, 6-2; Aqeel Khan W/O M. Abid; Muzammil Murtaza by Shahzad Khan 6-4, 6-4.

In Ladies Singles, Soha Ali beat Noor Malik 6-1 (retd); Meheq Khokhar beat Zunaisha Noor 6-0, 7-6(5); Mahrukh Sajid beat Lalarukh Sajid 7-5, 7-6(5) and Zunaisha Noor beat Meheq Khokar 6-0, 7-6(5).