2nd Fed Rated Abdul Saleem Memorial All Pakistan Chess will start from Jan 29: Umar Khan

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :The second Fed Rated All Abdul Salim Memorial Chess Tournament will be held in Peshawar from January 29-30, 2022 with the participation of more than 100 male and female players from across the country including Grandmaster Muhammad Lodhi of Pakistan.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chess Association President Omar Khan said that preparations have been completed for the Fed Rated Chess event and all the top ranked players of the country including four have assured to participate in this Championship held in Peshawar.

More than 100 players from all over the country, including National Masters, Pakistan's only Grandmaster Mahmood Ludhi and National Master Hanif Qureshi, Waqar Madani and other famous players and Secretary Islamabad Chase Association Raja Gohar, Fed Master Amir Karim will play. Various committees have been formed after completing the preparations for the successful organization of this mega event being played on the basis of Swiss League.