2nd Gatorade Trophy Tennis championship begins

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :The 2nd Addition of Gatorade Trophy Tennis Championship has commenced at the Union Club.

Vice President Pakistan Tennis Federation Muhammad Khalid Rehmani formally inaugurated the championship. The Championship being sponsored by Pakistan Beverage Limited and organized by Karachi Tennis Association, according to a communiqu here on Sunday.

Results Day 1 Mens Singles 1st Round Adnan Khan ( CAA) beat Raheel Shabbir 6-2, 6-1 Muhammad Asif ( PAF base Masroor) beat Saad Ahmed 6-1, 6-2 Under 17 Singles 1st Round Malik Hasnain beat Ayaan Allawala 6-2, 6-2 Dhuraf Das beat Aiman Haris 6-1, 6-1 Haron Arshad beat Bhrrat Muqesh 6-1, 6-1 Under 15 Singles Dhuraf Das beat Mahd Shehzad 4-2, 4-2Under 11 Singles ( Round Robin)Muhammad Muzzammil Qureshi beat Rohan Das 4-0, 4-0.