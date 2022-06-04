2nd Gatorade Trophy Tennis championships continues

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :2nd Gatorade Trophy Tennis championships continued here on the fifth day in the metropolis.

According to the results of fifth day of the championship.

Men's Singles semi Muhammad Ali ( cantonment board Malir ) beat Vinod Das 6-2,6-4 Under 15 Singles Quarter Imdad Ali beat Aiman Haris 4-0,4-0 Under 13 Singles Quarter Imdad Ali.

Beat Eschelle Asif 4-1,4-1 Under 7 Singles Round Robin Zaafir. Beat Raad Rehman 10,6 10-2 Azan Imran beat Zaafir 10-6,10-7 Azan Imran beat Zaydan 10-2,10-1 Raad Rehman beat Ahmed. Bari 10-6 Men's Doubles QuarterEibad Sarwar +Muhammad Ali beat Asaad + Salman 8-2.