2nd Gatorade Trophy Tennis C'ships Concludes

Muhammad Rameez Published June 05, 2022 | 05:50 PM

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :The 2nd Gatorade Trophy Tennis Championships concluded at Union Club here on Sunday.

Adnan Khan, won men's singles title beating Muhammad Ali in final with 6-26-3 score Marium Shahid finished winner in round.

Robin, won her last match against Aiman Haris with 8-2 Score. The Runners up was Eschelle Asif.

Dhuraf Das was winner in Under 15 Final , he beat Taimoor Ansari with 4-2, 7-5 score.

Imdad Ali beat Mahd Shehzad in under 13 final with 4-2,4-2 score.

Syed Shakir Hussain of Pakistan Beverage Ltd was the chief guest whereas Ms Hira Shamim, chairperson Medical & sports Committee Karachi Bar Association was guest of honor.

President Karachi Tennis Association Muhammad Khalid Rehmani welcomed and thanked the representativesof galaxy of Sports, social activists and he announced to hold three national and three Sindh Ranking tournamentsin the 2nd Half of the year.

