2nd KP RTI Table Tennis Boys & Girls Championship Begins

Muhammad Rameez 49 seconds ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 06:31 PM

The second Right to Information (RTI) Khyber Pakhtukhwa Boys and Girls Table Tennis Championship, which got under way here at Lala Rafique Sports Area on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :The second Right to Information (RTI) Khyber Pakhtukhwa Boys and Girls Table Tennis Championship, which got under way here at Lala Rafique Sports Area on Thursday.

Former Chief Commissioner RTI and President Provincial Table Tennis Association Azmat Hanif Orakzai along with his RTI counterpart, Commissioner Madam Maha Talat, Commissioner RTI to Riaz Khan Daudzai, Director Operation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Saqlain Shah, Deputy Director Sports Azizullah Khan, AD Accountant Amjad Khan, Provincial Association Secretary Kafayatullah, Saira Khan (Swabi), Amna Khan of City School, officials and players were also present.

Players from all seven Divisions including Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Kohat, Mardan, Hazara, Malakand, and host Peshawar are taking part in Boys singles and doubles and Girls singles and doubles.

Addressing the gathering former Chief Commissioner RTI Azmat Hanif and Commissioner RTI Riaz Daudzai said that the purpose of the Right to Information campaign is to inform youth about access to information from various institutions.

The present KP government has the honor of granting the people their constitutional rights. First of all for legislation and assembly Implemented access to the beat, and by this law every citizen now has the right to seek information from any government or public institution in the province, which will facilitate better governance in the province.

The basic purpose of this statute is to make public institutions accountable to the public, to create a center for the guidance of the public in the RTI from which to provide the public with guidance and information on the use of telephone law, said Riaz Daudzai.

The aim and objective of the Championship is to inform the public and young people about this law. Going because most of the youth are associated with sports, these activities will also promote sports in the province and encourage the young players.

It is important to note that in the opening ceremony of the tournament, the school children are wearing beautiful and bold embellishments. The Championship will continue for three days, with more than 150 players from all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are taking part.

Earlier, the ceremony was started with the recitation from Holy Quran by Noor with Qirat and Hoor with election translation, followed National Anthem and beautiful tableaus were also presented by City School kids which were largely enjoyed by the sitting spectators.

