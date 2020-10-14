2nd KP Transgender Games end in Peshawar, Ayan Ali declared best player

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 04:42 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :The second edition of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Transgender Games concluded here at Peshawar sports Complex on Wednesday with Ayan Ali allies Dolphin was declared as best player of the Games-2020 by winning a gold medal and a silver.

Additional Secretary Sports Junaid Khan was the chief guest on this occasion who gave away trophies, medals and cash prizes to the position holders. Director Youth Affairs Dr. Irum Shaheen, Deputy Director Youth Saleem Jan, Director Female Games Miss Rashida Ghaznavi, Director General Sports KP Asfandyar Khan Khattak, District Sports Officer Tehsil Ullah Khan were also present.

Talking to media persons, Ayan expressed her jubilation of winning gold and silver medal in the Games and urged upon the government to have such like activities on regular basis for the transgender. Being a Civil Engineer by profession, Ayan Ali bewildered fellow players by winning gold medal in Archery contest by securing 110 points by hitting two 10-pointers and won gold medal. Tweety with her 90 points including one 10-pointer got the silver medal and Sobia took third position.

In the thrill-packed Musical Chair Sobia Khan got gold medal, followed Shaista with silver medal and Areen got third position.

In the cycling event of one kilometer Spogmay took gold medal by clearing a distance with her excellent time of 2 minutes and 55 second, followed by Irfan got second position with 3 minutes and 10sec and Javeria got third position with her time 3 minutes and 25sec.

There were great enthusiasm witnessed among the transgender players, along with participants, they have some dances, sessions as well which were largely enjoyed by the sitting spectators, and they responded with cheering hands.

Miss Anmol Khan was declared the fastest athlete by winning the 100m gold medal on the best time record among all the 32 participants of the four heats for 100m. Mashal on her best time took the silver medal and Abeera got third position.

In the Tug of War Sobia Jan of Peshawar team defeated Paro XI team by 2-1 in the 3 pull battle. The Paro XI team won the first pull but Sobia Jan team came back strongly and levelled the tally 1-1. It was the third and decisive pull when Sobia XI team marched into victory and grabbed the gold medal and winner trophy. In the cricket match between Zara XI and Paro XI team which was won by Zara XI by 4 four wickets. The winners of the team and individual events were awarded Rs. 5000 and the runners-up got Rs. 3000 along with the individual prizes.

