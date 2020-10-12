2nd KP Transgender Games on Oct 13: Syed Saqlain Shah

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 09:39 PM

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Transgender Sports Festival will kick off from October 13 here at Peshawar Sports Complex, Organizing Secretary Syed Saqlain Shah told media men here on Monday

He said all arrangements in this connection have already been completed for the smooth conduct of the events. The festival includes six games, Syed Saqlain Shah, who is also Director Operation, said. Preparations are underway to make the event a success, said Syed Saqlain Shah said.

Director Operations, Provincial Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports board. He said that after organizing successful games for persons with disabilities, sports competitions are now being organized for Transgender for healthy activities, which include competitions in archery, athletics, tug-of-war, football, cricket, musical chairs.

About 250 Transgender from across the province will participate, he informed. He said competitions have been held in Peshawar before but this time we are trying to provide opportunities for healthy activities to as many transgender as possible.

He vowed to hold these competitions every year with the aim to provide opportunities to transgender to come forward in the field of sports.

Syed Saqlain Shah further said that Directorate of Sports have been trying to promote sports in every class in the province at every level, sports for transgender after DARF and Persons with Different Abilities. The competition is the result of efforts and that is why steps have been taken to facilities every segment of the society, he concluded.

