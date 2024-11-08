2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan

(@Abdulla99267510)

Pakistan’s bowlers give Australian batters tough time in the first inning of second ODI being played in Adelaide

ADELAIDE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 8th, 2024) In the second match of the three-match ODI series, Australia has set Pakistan a target of 164 runs to win.

In the match being played in Adelaide, Pakistan’s captain Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and opted to field.

Australia's innings began with Jack Fraser-McGurk and Matthew Short, but both were sent back to the pavilion early by Shaheen Shah Afridi. Jack Fraser scored 13 runs before being caught out, while Matthew Short was dismissed LBW by Shaheen.

The third player to be dismissed for Australia was Josh Inglis, who scored 18 runs before falling to Haris Rauf. Marnus Labuschagne was also sent back by Haris.

Mohammad Hasnain caught Australia’s set batter Steve Smith behind the stumps for 35 runs, while Aaron Hardie and Glenn Maxwell became Haris's victims.

Mitchell Starc was bowled out by Naseem Shah, and Australian captain Pat Cummins was Haris Rauf's fifth dismissal. The final wicket went to Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Earlier, after winning the toss, Pakistan’s captain Mohammad Rizwan mentioned that the same team from the first ODI against Australia was being retained, with no changes to the playing XI.

Australian captain Pat Cummins said that had they won the toss, they would also have opted to bowl first. He confirmed that they too had retained the same team that won the first ODI.

In the first match of the three-match series, Australia defeated Pakistan by two wickets in a thrilling encounter.