2nd Phase Of KPL Trials Postponed

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 07:30 PM

2nd phase of KPL trials postponed

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :The second phase of Kashmir Premier League (KPL) trials have been postponed for an indefinite period due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown in Mirpur Azad Kashmir.

The two-day trials were scheduled to begin on Wednesday in Muzaffarabad.

General Manager KPL Taimoor Khan in a statement said that the decision had taken as the players would not be able to take part in trials due to the lockdown.

"We want young people from all districts to be able to take part in the trials.

The new date for the trials will be announced soon," he said.

The KPL will be played in Muzaffarabad from May 16 to 27. A total of six teams will chip in the first edition of the event.

Several Pakistan players including Shahid Afridi, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi will be seen in the action along with Azad Kashmir's budding players.

