2nd Phase Of U16 Talent Hunt Program To Start From Oct 14: DG Sports

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 09:39 PM

2nd phase of U16 Talent Hunt program to start from Oct 14: DG Sports

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :The second phase of U16 Talent Hunt Program for male and female athletes organized by Directorate General of sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will start from (Wednesday) October 14 here at Peshawar Sports Complex.

Director General Sports KP Asfandyar Khan Khattak while talking to media men here on Monday said more than 1500 athletes were going to take part in the second leg of U16 Talent Hunt Program wherein after short-listing players from all 35 districts in seven male and four female games, they would go under qualified coaches for the 15-day.

He said that under the special direction of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, trials of players under the age of U16 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Talent Hunt Program to find out new faces and to bring out to the main pool of selection.

He said the selection committee headed by Chief Coach Shafqat Ullah thoroughly monitored the performance of the players in all 35 districts including the merged district. He said they have short-listed 160 male and female players from each district in athletics, football, hockey, badminton, volleyball, squash and table tennis (Male) and the female took part in badminton, volleyball, athletics and table tennis.

Trials were conducted under the supervision of Chief Coach of Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shafqat, Abdul Shakoor and Faisal Javed (Football), Nadeem, Fazlur Rehman and Hayat Ullah (Badminton), Tahir Iqbal, Muhammad Waseem, Alamzeb, Munawar Zaman (Squash) and Abdul Rahim, Wasif and Khalid Waqar (Volleyball).

Syed Jafar Shah, Zafaran, Abid and Amir Iqbal (Athletic), Yasir Ali, Absar Ali, Ibrahim (Table Tennis), Barkat Ali, Yasir islam and Zia Binori (Hockey). In Female Head Coach Bushra with other coaches including Amna, Fatima and Saira supervised the women trials in badminton, athletics, volleyball and table table.

In collaboration with the associations, he said, the trials were conducted in a good environment by giving equal opportunities to both boys and girls as desired by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

