2nd phase of U16 talent Hunt Programme KP begins

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :The second phase of the Under-16 Talent Hunt programme started in Peshawar with more than 1507 girls and boys athletes short-listed after a trials held recently in 35 districts across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including merged tribal areas turned up.

The second phase of Under-16 Talent Hunt programme organized by Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with DG Sports Asfandyar Khan Khattak, Director Sports Operations Syed Saqlain Shah and Director Sports Female Games Miss Rashida Ghaznavi were also present during the inauguration ceremony.

In the first phase of these trials, 1507 successful athletes from 35 districts are participating. These include Boys and Girls. Boys are taking part in Athletics, Football, Table Tennis, Badminton, Volleyball, Hockey and Squash while Girls are taking part in Athletics, Badminton, Table Tennis and Volleyball.

In the second phase, all the short-listed probables would go under rigorous training and coaching camps for 15-days under qualified coaches of the Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at different venues.

Out of these camps, final teams would be announced and the same teams would represent the province in National Junior and National Senior Championship wherein Directorate of Sport KP would bear all expenses of the camps, food, TA, DA, accommodation, kits and other facilities.

The second phase will be completed in three days after while the final teams will be selected in both boys and girls disciplines. Men's Selection Committee comprising Shafqatullah, Syed Jafar Shah, Nadeem Khan, Hayatullah, Tahir Iqbal, Muhammad Waseem, Alamzeb and Wasif Ullah, Yasir islam, Zia Binori, Aamir Iqbal, while the women selection committee including Bushra, Amna, Fatima and Saira.

Speaking on this occasion, DG Sports Asfandyar Khan Khattak Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has said that as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan some of mega sports projects will be completed in near future.

He said that construction works were in progress on the sports complex in different Districts of KP.

He said that according to the vision of prime minister of Pakistan and in the light of directives of Chief Minister (CM) KP regarding 1000 sports facilities and sports stadiums, the directorate of sports is leaving no stone unturned to complete them forthwith.

Mr. Khattak maintained that the provincial government was taking key interest in provision of sports facilities to every citizen particularly the players, who he added wanted to promote themselves in their different games. The present government, he said, had allocated billions of rupees.

The DG said that the government believed in equal rights to every citizen and that's why mega events for special persons composed of various games took place in Peshawar aimed at removing a sense of deprivation from them.

A second phase of Talent Hunt, a mega event, in which, U-16 players from 35 districts of the province are participating, he informed and added that there were over 1500 male and female players and out of which 200 players would be selected.

The talent hunt, he said that those 200 players would be given training in games and then, a national mega event would be held here at Qayyum Sports Complex, there are seven games of talent hunt including football, volleyball, hockey, badminton, table tennis, squash and athletics. He said that all preparations had been prepared to make the event while U-21 games would be held in December this year where players from 35 districts, both male and female, would take part.