2nd PLTA Super Series Punjab Open Tennis Championship gets underway

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :The 2nd PLTA Super Series Punjab Open Tennis Championship 2020 inaugurated here at the Punjab Tennis academy Bagh-e-Jinnah on Thursday.

Former Davis Cup Captain Rashid Malik who is also PLTA Secretary, graced the opening ceremony as chief guest and inaugurated the event.

On the opening day, the matches were played in different age categories and the winners made their ways into the next round. In U-16 boys pre-quarterfinals, Hamza Jawad thrashed Ahmad Adnan 8-0, Shaeel Durab beat Zaeem Ghafoor 8-4, Ahtesham Arif beat Muneeb Majeed 8-5, Shehryar Anees outclassed Aized Khalil 8-1, Ibrahim Anjum overpowered Abu Bakar Khalil 8-1, Hassan Ali routed Haroon Arshad 8-2 and Asad Zaman beat Arman Kamran 8-5.

In U-14 pre-quarterfinals, Asad Zaman thumped Zohaib Afzal Malik 8-2, Abdullah Pirzada beat Abu Bakar Khalil 8-3, Waleed Javeed beat Muneeb Majeed 8-3, Shehansha beat Ali Jawad 8-0, Shehryar Anees beat Ameer Mazari 8-6, Arman Kamran beat Amin Sheikh 8-1, Labika Durab beat Abdul Rehman Pirzada 8-1 and Haroon Arshad beat Moavia Butt 8-5.

In U-16 boys doubles quarterfinals, Hamza Jawad/Shaeel Durab beat Waleed Javeed/Muneeb Majeed 8-4, Asad Zaman/Hassan Ali beat Zaeem Ghafoor/Shehryar 8-1, Ahmad Adnan/Shehansha beat Arman Kamran/Ali Jawad 8-4 and Abu Bakar Khalil/Ali Talha beat Ahtesham Arif/ Ibrahim Anjum 8-2.