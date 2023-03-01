2nd President of Pakistan Polo Cup 2023 : Two matches on Thursday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Two important matches of the 2nd President of Pakistan Polo Cup 2023 will be played tomorrow (Thursday) here at the Jinnah Polo Fields.

In the first match of the day, Remounts will take on DS Polo at 2:30 pm. Team Remounts consists of Ahmad Zubair Butt, ALD Imran Shahid, Jota Chavanne and Manuel Sundblad while DS Polo comprises Daniyal Sheikh, Bilal Haye, Hissam Ali Hyder and Javier Guerrero.

In the second match of the day, HN Polo will face Master Paints at 3:30 pm. HN Polo includes Haider Naseem, Raja Jalal Arslan, Raja Sami Ullah and Santi Losa while Master Paints team has Sufi Muhammad Haroon, Agha Musa Ali Khan, Pelagio Balazaldi and Manuel Crispo.

The two-week high-goal tournament of the Jinnah Polo Fields has now reached an exciting stage.

The first pool stage matches were played between eight teams, after which BN Polo won all three matches from Pool A and secured the first position. Master Paints/Newage won two matches and secured second position, Remounts won one match to secure the third position while HN Polo could not win any match.

From Pool B, FG Polo won all three matches and got first position, Diamond Paints won two out of three matches to secure second, Master Paints won one match to earn the third position while DS Polo could not register a single victory. Thus, BN Polo and Master Paints/Newage Cables qualified for the semifinals from Pool A while FG Polo Team and Diamond Paints qualified for the semifinals from Pool B.