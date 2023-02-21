UrduPoint.com

2nd President Of Pakistan Polo Cup : BN Polo, Master Paints/Newage Win Openers

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 21, 2023 | 08:19 PM

BN Polo and Master Paints/Newage Polo emerged victorious on the opening day of the 2nd President of Pakistan Polo Cup 2023 sponsored by Takmeel Square here at the Jinnah Polo Fields on Tuesday

Juan Maria Tito Ruiz guided BN Polo to an emphatic 10-6 triumph over Remounts in the first match of the opening day. From BN Polo, Juan Maria Tito played a brilliant game and contributed with five fabulous goals while Hamza Mawaz Khan fired in four fantastic goals and Roberto Arias converted one goal. Manuel Sundblad slammed in three goals while Ahmed Zubair Butt banged in a brace and Imran Shahid struck one goal for Remounts.

BN Polo started the match in great style as they hammered a hat-trick of goals against one goal by Remounts to take a 3-1 lead. The second chukker was evenly poised as both the sides played well and converted two goals each with BN Polo still enjoying a 5-3 lead.

The third chukker was identical to the second one as both the teams converted two goals each with BN Polo stretching their lead to 7-5. BN Polo dominated the fourth and decisive chukker by pumping in three goals against one by Remounts to win the match by 10-6.

Juan Cruz Greguoli's heroics helped Master Paints/Newage Cables thrash HN Polo by 7-1� in the second match.

Greguoli was hero of the day for the winning side as he thrashed in three tremendous goals while Simon Prada banged in a brace and Raja Taimur Nadeem and Farooq Amin Sufi converted one goal each. Santi Lusa scored the only goal for team HN Polo, which had a half goal handicap advantage.

Master Paints/Newage Cables dominated the match right from the word go as they slammed in three back-to-back goals to gain a 3-0 lead. They added one more goal in their tally in the beginning of the second chukker to enhance their lead to 4-0 while HN Polo struck one to reduce the margin to 4-1.

Master Paints/Newage continued their dominance in the third chukker and hammered another hat-trick of goals while no more goal was converted in the fourth and last chukker, thus Master Paints/Newage winning the match by 7-1� as HN Polo had a half goal handicap advantage.

A large number of spectators were present to watch the first day's matches. Jinnah Polo Fields President Lt Col Shoaib Aftab (R), Secretary Maj Ali Taimur (R) and a large number of spectators were also present on this occasion. Col Shoaib expressed his special thanks to the sponsors, Takmeel Square, for supporting the game of kings and knights.

