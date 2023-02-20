2nd President of Pakistan Polo Cup gets under way on Tuesday

The 2nd President of Pakistan Polo Cup 2023 will get under way on Tuesday, Feb 21, here at the Jinnah Polo Fields

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :The 2nd President of Pakistan Polo Cup 2023 will get under way on Tuesday, Feb 21, here at the Jinnah Polo Fields.

According to President of Jinnah Polo Fields Lt Col Shoaib Aftab (retd), the top eight teams are included in this two-week high-goal tournament, in which two foreign players are also participating in each team. He said that the teams have been divided into two pools.

Pool A includes Remounts, BN Polo, HN Polo and Master Paints/Newage Cables while Pool B consists of Diamond Paints, FG Polo Team, Master Paints and DS Polo. Tomorrow (Tuesday), Remounts will face BN Polo at 2:30 pm while HN Polo will take on Master Paints/Newage Cables at 3:30 pm.

The competition will continue for two weeks, and the final will be held on Sunday (March 5).

In Pool A, Team Remounts includes Ahmed Zubair Butt, Imran Shahid, Jota Chavanne, Manuel Sundblad while Swr Naeem and Maj Naeem are reserve players. Roberto Iturrioz, Baber Naseem, Hamza Mawaz Khan and Juan Maria Ruiz Guinazu are the part of BN Polo, Haider Naseem, Raja Jalal Arsalan, Raja Samiullah and Santi Losa are in HN Polo while Master Paints/Newage Cables team comprises Farooq Amin Sufi, Raja Temur Nadeem, Juan Cruz Greguoli and Simon Prado.