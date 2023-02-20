UrduPoint.com

2nd President Of Pakistan Polo Cup Gets Under Way On Tuesday

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 20, 2023 | 07:01 PM

2nd President of Pakistan Polo Cup gets under way on Tuesday

The 2nd President of Pakistan Polo Cup 2023 will get under way on Tuesday, Feb 21, here at the Jinnah Polo Fields

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :The 2nd President of Pakistan Polo Cup 2023 will get under way on Tuesday, Feb 21, here at the Jinnah Polo Fields.

According to President of Jinnah Polo Fields Lt Col Shoaib Aftab (retd), the top eight teams are included in this two-week high-goal tournament, in which two foreign players are also participating in each team. He said that the teams have been divided into two pools.

Pool A includes Remounts, BN Polo, HN Polo and Master Paints/Newage Cables while Pool B consists of Diamond Paints, FG Polo Team, Master Paints and DS Polo. Tomorrow (Tuesday), Remounts will face BN Polo at 2:30 pm while HN Polo will take on Master Paints/Newage Cables at 3:30 pm.

The competition will continue for two weeks, and the final will be held on Sunday (March 5).

In Pool A, Team Remounts includes Ahmed Zubair Butt, Imran Shahid, Jota Chavanne, Manuel Sundblad while Swr Naeem and Maj Naeem are reserve players. Roberto Iturrioz, Baber Naseem, Hamza Mawaz Khan and Juan Maria Ruiz Guinazu are the part of BN Polo, Haider Naseem, Raja Jalal Arsalan, Raja Samiullah and Santi Losa are in HN Polo while Master Paints/Newage Cables team comprises Farooq Amin Sufi, Raja Temur Nadeem, Juan Cruz Greguoli and Simon Prado.

Related Topics

President Of Pakistan Polo March Sunday Top

Recent Stories

Sharjah Declaration 3.0 sets ambitious goals to el ..

Sharjah Declaration 3.0 sets ambitious goals to eliminate cervical cancer from t ..

13 minutes ago
 Sharjah Taxi discusses joint cooperation with IAPT

Sharjah Taxi discusses joint cooperation with IAPT

13 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 8: Zalmi  to bowl first against Gladiator ..

HBL PSL 8: Zalmi  to bowl first against Gladiators in tonight clash

14 minutes ago
 Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon reviews d ..

Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon reviews digital population census arran ..

12 minutes ago
 Poland Introduces Ban on Carrying Weapons in Warsa ..

Poland Introduces Ban on Carrying Weapons in Warsaw During Biden's Visit - Polic ..

12 minutes ago
 White House Says Biden's Kiev Trip Bold, But Presi ..

White House Says Biden's Kiev Trip Bold, But President Takes Commitments Serious ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.