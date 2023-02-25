UrduPoint.com

2nd President Of Pakistan Polo Cup: Two Important Matches On Sunday

Muhammad Rameez Published February 25, 2023 | 09:32 PM

2nd President of Pakistan Polo Cup: Two important matches on Sunday

Two important matches will be played in the 2nd President of Pakistan Polo Cup 2023, tomorrow Sunday here at the Jinnah Polo Fields

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :Two important matches will be played in the 2nd President of Pakistan Polo Cup 2023, tomorrow Sunday here at the Jinnah Polo Fields.

Both the Pools have quite an interesting position.

The first match of the day will be played between Remounts and Master Paints/Newage Cables at 2:30 pm while the second match of the day will be contested between BN Polo and HN Polo at 3:30 pm.

According to Jinnah Polo Fields (JPF) President Lt Col Shoaib Aftab (R), lively Lahorites will get the opportunity to witness the highly enthralling and entertaining matches in this high-goal season matches. The finals of the tournament will be contested on March 5 here at Jinnah Polo Fields.

Related Topics

President Of Pakistan Polo March Sunday

Recent Stories

Peace without justice is not true peace: Pope Fran ..

Peace without justice is not true peace: Pope Francis

3 minutes ago
 Professional Groups's Ishtiaq Ahmad elected LHCBA ..

Professional Groups's Ishtiaq Ahmad elected LHCBA president

52 seconds ago
 Imran Khan unveils brutal torture on Javed Ali, ap ..

Imran Khan unveils brutal torture on Javed Ali, appeals CJP for suo motu

22 minutes ago
 Russian Nuclear Power Not Targeted in EU's New Pac ..

Russian Nuclear Power Not Targeted in EU's New Package of Sanctions - Hungarian ..

21 minutes ago
 Seed mafia not to be allowed to smuggle wheat

Seed mafia not to be allowed to smuggle wheat

32 minutes ago
 UAE offers Syria 10 state-of-the-art ambulances to ..

UAE offers Syria 10 state-of-the-art ambulances to support rescue operations

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.