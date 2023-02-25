2nd President of Pakistan Polo Cup: Two important matches on Sunday

Two important matches will be played in the 2nd President of Pakistan Polo Cup 2023, tomorrow Sunday here at the Jinnah Polo Fields

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :Two important matches will be played in the 2nd President of Pakistan Polo Cup 2023, tomorrow Sunday here at the Jinnah Polo Fields.

Both the Pools have quite an interesting position.

The first match of the day will be played between Remounts and Master Paints/Newage Cables at 2:30 pm while the second match of the day will be contested between BN Polo and HN Polo at 3:30 pm.

According to Jinnah Polo Fields (JPF) President Lt Col Shoaib Aftab (R), lively Lahorites will get the opportunity to witness the highly enthralling and entertaining matches in this high-goal season matches. The finals of the tournament will be contested on March 5 here at Jinnah Polo Fields.