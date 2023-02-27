2nd President of Pakistan Polo Cup: Two matches on Tuesday

Two important matches will be played tomorrow (Tuesday) to decide the semifinalist teams from Pool B in the 2nd President of Pakistan Polo Cup 2023 here at the Jinnah Polo Fields

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Two important matches will be played tomorrow (Tuesday) to decide the semifinalist teams from Pool B in the 2nd President of Pakistan Polo Cup 2023 here at the Jinnah Polo Fields.

Diamond Paints will take on DS Polo at 2:30 PM while FG Polo will compete against Master Paints at 3:30 PM.

FG Polo is on the first position in their pool as they have won two matches while Diamond Paints and Master Paints have won one match each. These matches between the three teams will be played at the Jinnah Polo Fields. Teams from Pool A, BN Polo and Master Paints/Newage Cables have already qualified for the semifinals.