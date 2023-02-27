UrduPoint.com

2nd President Of Pakistan Polo Cup: Two Matches On Tuesday

Muhammad Rameez Published February 27, 2023 | 09:29 PM

2nd President of Pakistan Polo Cup: Two matches on Tuesday

Two important matches will be played tomorrow (Tuesday) to decide the semifinalist teams from Pool B in the 2nd President of Pakistan Polo Cup 2023 here at the Jinnah Polo Fields

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Two important matches will be played tomorrow (Tuesday) to decide the semifinalist teams from Pool B in the 2nd President of Pakistan Polo Cup 2023 here at the Jinnah Polo Fields.

Diamond Paints will take on DS Polo at 2:30 PM while FG Polo will compete against Master Paints at 3:30 PM.

FG Polo is on the first position in their pool as they have won two matches while Diamond Paints and Master Paints have won one match each. These matches between the three teams will be played at the Jinnah Polo Fields. Teams from Pool A, BN Polo and Master Paints/Newage Cables have already qualified for the semifinals.

Related Topics

President Of Pakistan Polo From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment organis ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment organises 9th National Dialogue for C ..

3 seconds ago
 EU, UK Made 'Decisive Breakthrough' in Northern Ir ..

EU, UK Made 'Decisive Breakthrough' in Northern Ireland Protocol Negotiations - ..

37 seconds ago
 Death Toll From Migrant Boat Shipwreck Off Italy R ..

Death Toll From Migrant Boat Shipwreck Off Italy Rises to 63 - Reports

38 seconds ago
 Inaugural Dubai Stem Cell Congress launched

Inaugural Dubai Stem Cell Congress launched

1 hour ago
 Commissioner directs authorities to ensure impleme ..

Commissioner directs authorities to ensure implementation of one-dish law at wed ..

49 minutes ago
 NA body approves budgetary proposals amounting to ..

NA body approves budgetary proposals amounting to Rs 293.562m for Narcotics Divi ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.