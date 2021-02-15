2nd round of PCB U16 National ODI tourney concludes

The second round of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Under-16 National ODI Tournament completed on Monday with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northern and Southern Punjab winning their respective matches

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ):The second round of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Under-16 National ODI Tournament completed on Monday with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northern and Southern Punjab winning their respective matches.

Southern Punjab defeated Balochistan by 30 runs in a match played at Pindi Cricket Stadium Rawalpindi.

Chasing 287 runs, Balochistan managed to score only 256 runs for the loss of nine wickets in the stipulated 45 overs. Abdul Sabur remained the top scorer with 57 runs. Southern Punjab's Haseeb Gul took three wickets while Ali Shabbir claimed two wickets.

Batting first, Southern Punjab scored 286/6 in the allotted 45 overs thanks to opener Arafat Ahmed's superb innings, who scored 118 off 113 balls with the help of15 fours and 3 sixes. Opener Mehir Saeed scored 66 runs. The two shared a 166-run stand for the first wicket. Muhammad Qasim picked up two scalps for Balochistan.

In another match played at Ayub Park Cricket Ground, Rawalpindi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa outwitted Sindh by eight runs.

Chasing 231 runs, Sindh managed to score 222 runs for the loss of nine wickets. Hassan Iqbal (51) and Wahaj Riaz (41) stood out.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Mohammad Ayaz, Mohammad Irfan, Razaullah and Ahmed Hussain took two wickets apiece.

Batting first, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa scored 230 runs for the loss of eight wickets in the stipulated 45 overs. Shuja Zaheer (54) and Shahzeb Khan (52) were the main contributors. Both put on a 105-run stand for the second wicket. Sindh's Dawood Abbas took four wickets for 51 and Wahaj Riaz grabbed two for 21.

Meanwhile, Northern defeated Central Punjab by 27 runs in a match played at Rawal Cricket Ground, Rawalpindi.

Chasing 265, Central Punjab were all out for 237 in 42.3 overs. Its opener Azan Owais scored 107 off 126 balls with the help of nine fours and a six but he remained unable to earn victory for his team.

Amir Hassan of Northern took three wickets while Atif Zafar, Ibrahim Sultan and Saad Masood claimed two wickets each.

Batting first, Northern scored 264/7 in the allotted 45 overs thanks to a 121-run partnership between Shamail Hussain and Mohammad Arshad. Shamail Hussain scored 103 runs with the help of 11 fours and one six, while Muhammad Arshad scored 55 runs. Ibtisam Rehman captured four wickets while Owais Ali took three wickets.