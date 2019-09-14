2nd round of U-13, U-15 National Junior Squash Championships completed

The second round of National Junior Squash Championships was completed on Saturday with Mehmood Mehboob, Abdullah Nawaz, Varun Asif, Zuraiz Naeem and Omar Arshad registering impressive wins in Boys U-13 category of the event here at Mushaf Squash Complex

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :The second round of National Junior Squash Championships was completed on Saturday with Mehmood Mehboob, Abdullah Nawaz, Varun Asif, Zuraiz Naeem and Omar Arshad registering impressive wins in Boys U-13 category of the event here at Mushaf Squash Complex.

Abdullah Nadeem, Saim Asif, and Sakhiullah Tareen also emerged victorious in the same category (U-13).

In U-15 category, M. Ammad, M. Hanif, Shoaib Afzal, Usman Nadeem, Humam Ahmad, M. Ashar Butt, Azlan Khawar and Mutahir Ali defeated their respective opponents to quarterfinal stage of the event.

Following are detailed results:- In U-13 Category, Mehmood Mehboob (Pb) beat Yashwa Yousaf (Pb) 11-8, 12-10, 11-8 (24 Min), Abdullah Nawaz (PAF) beat Huraira Khan (PAF) 11-5, 11-5, 11-6 (24 Min), Varun Asif (PAF) beat Mobeen Khan (PAF) 11-8, 11-4, 13-11 (18 Min), Zuraiz Naeem (Pb) beat Labeeb Butt (Sindh) 5-11, 11-3, 11-6, 8-11, 11-3 (24 Min), Omar Arshad (Pb) beat M Zaman (Sindh) 11-13, 9-11, 11-6, 11-7, 11-2 (24 Min), Abdullah Nadeem (Pb) beat Luqman Hassan (PAF) 11-3, 11-5, 11-3 (25 Min), Saim Asif (Pb) beat Shayan Ali (KPK) 11-7, 9-11, 11-7, 14-12 (39 Min) and Sakhiullah Tareen (PAF) beat Abdul Basit (Sindh)11-4, 11-8, 11-8 (35 Min).

In U-15 Category, M Ammad (PAF) beat Yasin Khattak (PAF) 11-9, 11-3, 11-4 (20 Min), M Hanif (PAF) beat Hassan Zahid (PAF) 11-7, 11-7, 11-6 (18 Min), Shoaib Afzal (KP) beat Ehsan Ali (KP) 11-1, 11-6, 11-3 (18 Min), Usman Nadeem (Pb) beat Anas Dilshad (Sindh) 4-11, 11-8, 11-7, 11-6 (35 Min), Humam Ahmad (PAF) beat Saboor Khan (PAF) 11-7, 8-11, 11-3, 11-13, 11-6 (35 Min), M Ashar Butt (Pb) beat Mubashir Khan (Pb) 11-6, 12-10, 11-5 (23 Min), Azlan Khawar (Pb) beat M Zubair (Pb) 11-6, 11-5, 11-6 (13 Min) and Mutahir Ali (KP) beat Moin Uddin (Pb) 11-7, 11-13, 11-4, 12-10 (29 Min).

The quarterfinals of Boys U-13 and Boys U-15 would be played on Sunday.

Boys U-17, U-19 along with Girls U-19 event would also be played at the same venue from September 19-23. The events are registered with Professional Squash Association (PSA) and participating players would earn points for the juniors' world ranking.