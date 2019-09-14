UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2nd Round Of U-13, U-15 National Junior Squash Championships Completed

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 07:04 PM

2nd round of U-13, U-15 National Junior Squash Championships completed

The second round of National Junior Squash Championships was completed on Saturday with Mehmood Mehboob, Abdullah Nawaz, Varun Asif, Zuraiz Naeem and Omar Arshad registering impressive wins in Boys U-13 category of the event here at Mushaf Squash Complex

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :The second round of National Junior Squash Championships was completed on Saturday with Mehmood Mehboob, Abdullah Nawaz, Varun Asif, Zuraiz Naeem and Omar Arshad registering impressive wins in Boys U-13 category of the event here at Mushaf Squash Complex.

Abdullah Nadeem, Saim Asif, and Sakhiullah Tareen also emerged victorious in the same category (U-13).

In U-15 category, M. Ammad, M. Hanif, Shoaib Afzal, Usman Nadeem, Humam Ahmad, M. Ashar Butt, Azlan Khawar and Mutahir Ali defeated their respective opponents to quarterfinal stage of the event.

Following are detailed results:- In U-13 Category, Mehmood Mehboob (Pb) beat Yashwa Yousaf (Pb) 11-8, 12-10, 11-8 (24 Min), Abdullah Nawaz (PAF) beat Huraira Khan (PAF) 11-5, 11-5, 11-6 (24 Min), Varun Asif (PAF) beat Mobeen Khan (PAF) 11-8, 11-4, 13-11 (18 Min), Zuraiz Naeem (Pb) beat Labeeb Butt (Sindh) 5-11, 11-3, 11-6, 8-11, 11-3 (24 Min), Omar Arshad (Pb) beat M Zaman (Sindh) 11-13, 9-11, 11-6, 11-7, 11-2 (24 Min), Abdullah Nadeem (Pb) beat Luqman Hassan (PAF) 11-3, 11-5, 11-3 (25 Min), Saim Asif (Pb) beat Shayan Ali (KPK) 11-7, 9-11, 11-7, 14-12 (39 Min) and Sakhiullah Tareen (PAF) beat Abdul Basit (Sindh)11-4, 11-8, 11-8 (35 Min).

In U-15 Category, M Ammad (PAF) beat Yasin Khattak (PAF) 11-9, 11-3, 11-4 (20 Min), M Hanif (PAF) beat Hassan Zahid (PAF) 11-7, 11-7, 11-6 (18 Min), Shoaib Afzal (KP) beat Ehsan Ali (KP) 11-1, 11-6, 11-3 (18 Min), Usman Nadeem (Pb) beat Anas Dilshad (Sindh) 4-11, 11-8, 11-7, 11-6 (35 Min), Humam Ahmad (PAF) beat Saboor Khan (PAF) 11-7, 8-11, 11-3, 11-13, 11-6 (35 Min), M Ashar Butt (Pb) beat Mubashir Khan (Pb) 11-6, 12-10, 11-5 (23 Min), Azlan Khawar (Pb) beat M Zubair (Pb) 11-6, 11-5, 11-6 (13 Min) and Mutahir Ali (KP) beat Moin Uddin (Pb) 11-7, 11-13, 11-4, 12-10 (29 Min).

The quarterfinals of Boys U-13 and Boys U-15 would be played on Sunday.

Boys U-17, U-19 along with Girls U-19 event would also be played at the same venue from September 19-23. The events are registered with Professional Squash Association (PSA) and participating players would earn points for the juniors' world ranking.

Related Topics

Sindh Squash World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Same September Sunday Event From

Recent Stories

Sindh’s Abid (120 n.o.) and Khurram (105) make B ..

3 minutes ago

Health secretary promises all admissions to medica ..

2 minutes ago

Yemeni rebel drones spark fires at two Saudi Aramc ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan condemns drone attack on Saudi oil pumpin ..

2 minutes ago

Sanaullah judicial remand extended till Sept 28

2 minutes ago

Frontline fight: Indonesia locked in epic battle a ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.