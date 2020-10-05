2nd seed Faiza Zafar upset younger sister Madina in All Pakistan Squash Championship final

Second seeded Faiza Zafar upset her younger sister Madina Zafar and lifted the coveted trophy of the All Pakistan Women Squash Championship played at Jansher Khan Squash Complex here on Monday

ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Second seeded Faiza Zafar upset her younger sister Madina Zafar and lifted the coveted trophy of the All Pakistan Women Squash Championship played at Jansher Khan Squash Complex here on Monday.

Mushtaq Ghani Speaker KP Assembly was chief guest at the final ceremony. President KP Squash Association Qamar Zaman, Ex Director Sports Tariq Mehmood, Secretary KP Squash Association Munawar Zaman, Member Executive Committee Syed Ibrar Shah, Officials of the Pakistan Army Sports Control board, players and spectators were also present.

Both Faiza Zafar (Army) and her younger sister Madina Zafar, also from Army presented an excellent display wherein both stretched to 3-2 battle, the score 10-12,11-2,11-8,7-11 and 11-8. In the final of the squash event held at Jansher Khan Squash Complex Abbottabad, Faiza Zafar of Pakistan Army defeated her sister Madina Zafar in an interesting match.

The Speaker Provincial Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani distributed prizes while former World Champion Qamar Zaman, International Commentator and DG Sports POF Wah Muhammad Tawfiq and former Director Sports Tariq Mehmood accompanied him.

Sardar Arif, Nasir Mehmood, Naeem Lodhi, Iqbal Khan, well-known journalist Rashid Javed, Shaukat Hussain and other personalities were also present. Madina Zafar, who has also represented the country in many international events, joined the SNGPL. In the second semi-final, Faiza Zafar of Pakistan Army defeated Saima Shaukat of Pakistan Wapda by 11-1, 11-3 and 11-4.

The Abbottabad season is ideal for sports and the Women's Squash Championship has given the Abbottabad players a lot to learn, said Mushtaq Achamad Ghani in his brief chat soon after the prize distribution ceremony.

He said that healthy activities like sports are the need of the hour and it eliminates evils. He said that in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, steps are being taken to promote sports in the province and Tehsil and Union Council.

Books written on squash by Sports Writers Association founding members Rashid Javed and Amjad Aziz Malik were distributed among Nawankali Khan's players on the occasion. Qamar Zaman, President, Provincial Squash Association appreciated Abbottabad Squash Association for excellent holding the event. The players also tendered their complaint about the closers of washrooms at Jansher Khan Squash Complex during the Championship due to which female players faced difficulties.

On the complaint of the female players, former World Champion Qamar Zaman, who is also Vice President Pakistan Squash Federation, assured the players that he would inform President Pakistan Squash Federation about the whole affairs of Jansher Khan Squash Complex.

He said, soon KP Squash Association would organize a National Junior Girls Tournament at the same venue and lauded the efforts of the President Abbottabad Squash Association Tariq Mahmood and Secretary Syed Abrar Shah.