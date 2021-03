2nd Sheikh Atif Rasheed Shama Inter-Academy Cricket Cup begins

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :The second Sheikh Atif Rasheed Shama Inter-Academy cricket Tournament started here at Shah Alam Ground on Friday.

In the opening match, PIMS Cricket academy defeated Shah Gymkhana Cricket Academy by 8 wickets. Gymkhana Academy captain Shoaib Khan won the toss and opted to bat first and the entire team was bowled out for 128 in the 26th over.

Abdul Wahab scored 43 and Feroz Khan 22 runs for Gymkhana Academy. From PIMS Academy, Ehtesham Khan took 5 wickets, Imran Khan took 3 wickets, Shehab Rahim and Hasnain took one wicket each.

In reply, PIMS Academy achieved the target at a loss of 2 wickets in 20 overs. Mohammad Hashir scored 38, Amir Teymour 36, Ismail Ahmed 26 and Mohammad Iftikhar 18. Mohammad Waqas scored 2 runs for Shah Gymkhana.