2nd Test Match Against Sri-Lanka: Nauman Will Replace Shaheen Afridi

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 23, 2022 | 06:15 PM

2nd Test match against Sri-Lanka: Nauman will replace Shaheen Afridi

Afridi is being replaced after he experienced fitness issues on the fourth day of the first Test

GALLE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 23rd, 2022) Spinner Nauman Ali will replace fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi in the final Test of the series against Sri Lanka tomorrow.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has made this announcement.

Azam says Shaheen's absence will be felt highly but they have included spinner Nauman Ali.

Afridi is being replaced after he experienced fitness issues on the fourth day of the first Test.

The Pakistan cricket board spokesperson has confirmed that Shaheen underwent a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan in his leg.

Shaheen led a strong bowling attack against Sri Lanka in the first Test and took four wickets on the first day of the opening Test.

Babar says, "Shaheen is our main bowler who pushed us to success early in the fest Test,".

He has regretted that Shaheen was injured now and they have included Nauman Ali looking at the conditions here.

Babar states that the team will land in the field with two pacers tomorrow and try to continue its match-winning performance.

He has further stated that his team tries and works hard to produce record-breaking performance.

