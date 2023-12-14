Open Menu

2nd Women ODI: Pakistan To Take On New Zealand On Friday

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 14, 2023 | 07:30 PM

2nd Women ODI: Pakistan to take on New Zealand on Friday

New Zealand Women will face Pakistan Women in the 2nd One Day International (ODI) cricket match in Christchurch on Friday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) New Zealand Women will face Pakistan Women in the 2nd One Day International (ODI) cricket match in Christchurch on Friday.

New Zealand Women lead the series by 1-0, PCB sources told APP on Thursday.

In the first One Day International, New Zealand Women beat Pakistan by 131 runs in Queenstown. Batting first, New Zealand Women had scored 365 runs for four in the allotted fifty overs. In Reply, Pakistan Women were all out for 234 runs.

