3-day long winter sports festival to commence in Malam Jabba from Jan 17

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Corporation (KPTC) is all set to hold a 3-day long winter sports festival at Malam Jabba, commencing from Friday to promote adventure tourism in the remote valley

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Corporation (KPTC) is all set to hold a 3-day long winter sports festival at Malam Jabba, commencing from Friday to promote adventure tourism in the remote valley.

The event, featuring some 100 under-18 athletes, is aimed at promoting Malam Jabba as winter sports destination, almost 9, 000 feet above the sea level, with immense potential of adventure tourism, an official in KPTC told APP on Thursday.

He said multiple teams of juveniles had been finalized which would compete in various games including skiing, figure skating, ice skating, snowboarding, ice hockey and ice curl.

Competition would be held among the teams of Malam Jabba's Ski school, district administrations' teams and students of a few schools of Swat valley, he added.

Interestingly, a 12-year old and voiceless girl Azra is also participating in ski competition and determined to win the game despite having disability.

Her coach, Sharif Khan told APP by Phone that she was a quick learner and had taken keen interest in her daily practice.

He hoped that the girl would win the ski competition due to her love with the game.