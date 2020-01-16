UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3-day Long Winter Sports Festival To Commence In Malam Jabba From Jan 17

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 03:57 PM

3-day long winter sports festival to commence in Malam Jabba from Jan 17

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Corporation (KPTC) is all set to hold a 3-day long winter sports festival at Malam Jabba, commencing from Friday to promote adventure tourism in the remote valley

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Corporation (KPTC) is all set to hold a 3-day long winter sports festival at Malam Jabba, commencing from Friday to promote adventure tourism in the remote valley.

The event, featuring some 100 under-18 athletes, is aimed at promoting Malam Jabba as winter sports destination, almost 9, 000 feet above the sea level, with immense potential of adventure tourism, an official in KPTC told APP on Thursday.

He said multiple teams of juveniles had been finalized which would compete in various games including skiing, figure skating, ice skating, snowboarding, ice hockey and ice curl.

Competition would be held among the teams of Malam Jabba's Ski school, district administrations' teams and students of a few schools of Swat valley, he added.

Interestingly, a 12-year old and voiceless girl Azra is also participating in ski competition and determined to win the game despite having disability.

Her coach, Sharif Khan told APP by Phone that she was a quick learner and had taken keen interest in her daily practice.

He hoped that the girl would win the ski competition due to her love with the game.

Related Topics

Hockey Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Swat Event All From Coach Love

Recent Stories

DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor changed: Source ..

25 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar warns ac ..

1 minute ago

UAE’s first &#039;solar concentrator&#039; insta ..

29 minutes ago

First case of mystery SARS-like virus found outsid ..

1 minute ago

Woman among six injured in Mastung vehicle-truck c ..

1 minute ago

Govt's policies boosting national economy: PTI lea ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.