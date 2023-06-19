3-day PSB refreshes course begins in Rawalakot, AJK

A three-day Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Refreshes Course based on Nutrition, diets of athletes and enhancing stamina, drill and provision of a conducive environment to athletes got underway at scenic lake city Rawalakot of Azad Jammu and Kashmir with the collaboration of district administration, govt of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Monday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :A three-day Pakistan sports board (PSB) Refreshes Course based on Nutrition, diets of athletes and enhancing stamina, drill and provision of a conducive environment to athletes got underway at scenic lake city Rawalakot of Azad Jammu and Kashmir with the collaboration of district administration, govt of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

Internationally famed Course Conductor Rana Nasrullah said while talking to APP on the phone.

He said the aim and objective of the course is to motivate our upcoming young athletes, both female and male, to come and excel at national and international levels.

The opening ceremony of the course was also attended by more than 67 male and female participants from across AJK including recently gold medalist of the Punjab Games Aziza, hailing from Neelum Valley along with Javed Saleem, Chairman, District Council, Malik Shoukat Hayat, Director Sports, Youth and Culture and Coordinator of the Course Regional Director Sardar Luqman Khan were also present.

Rawalakot is also known as the "Pearl Valley" of Azad Kashmir due to its specialty in natural beauty and amazing scenery. The Valley is famous for its vibrant green fields, blooming flowers, wonderful lakes, powerful waterways, and wildlife adventure to experience.

Amazingly, Banjosa Lake, which is a beautiful lake surrounded by green mountains offers an awesome view to tourists as the weather was pleasant in summer wherein all participants were also taken by the district administration well before the start of the course.

As far the PSB Course was based on nutrition, diets of athletes, performance-enhancing food for topics relates to Dr. Nabil Chaudhry while Rana Nasrullah would deliver his lectures on enhancing stamina, drill and provision of a conducive environment to athletes and Shahid islam during his two-day session would highlight ways and means for conducting the courses under the directives of DG PSB Shoaib Khosa and Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari.

Rana Nasrullah disclosed that after Course in AJK they would go to Balochistan to conduct two courses on different dates before Eid-ul-Adha and in July more such courses would be organized in different cities. In his lecture, Dr. Nabil said that here is a wide variety of foods like wholegrain breads and cereals, vegetables, particularly leafy green varieties, fruit, lean meat and low-fat dairy products to enhance long term nutrition habits and behaviors, enable the athlete to achieve optimal body weight and body fat levels for performance.

Dr. Nabil said the best fruit for athletes, berries, are rich in antioxidants and help preserve muscle strength. Bananas are an excellent source of electrolytes, plus they're high in potassium. He said, Cherries help in preventing muscle pain and reducing inflammation thanks to their high levels of antioxidants.

Rana Nasrullah in his lecture said that there is no one way to maximize your athletic performance, however, managing hydration, getting proper sleep, taking the right supplements, switching up your workout routine, and looking after your mental health are the best first steps you can take to achieve optimal performance.

He said for best stamina, Banana and Apple are foods that are loved by most people, irrespective of their age. Such also happens to be one of the best foods to increase stamina along with the use of apples. These fruits are rich in carbohydrates and also have natural sugar and starch which gives you the energy to keep going throughout practice sessions as well as help in competitions.