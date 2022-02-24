3-Day Sports Festival ends at Peshawar Jail, prisoners enthusiastically participated

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :A three-day Sports Gala Festival at Central Jail Peshawar concluded amidst great fun and thrill with all the prisoners enthusiastically participating.

Inspector General of Prisons Khalid Abbas Khan and Director General of Sports Khalid Khan were the special guests of the occasion at the final and prize distribution day who gave away trophies and cash prizes among the winners of the cricket, badminton, tug of war and football events part of the Festival.

Legendary Pashto comedian Syed Rehman Sheno performed comedy skits which were largely enjoyed by the capacity spectators. The prisoners were also enthusiastically involved in different Games.

Pashto singer Asfandyar Mohmand sang Pashto songs which were well received by the prisoners. There was a Tug of War between the prisoners and the jail staff which was won by the team of prisoners surprisingly. After winning the final of the Tug of War with a 2-1 battle, there were jubilation in the rank of prisoners.

There was also a sack race and a musical chair competition which was won by the staff team.

The ceremony ended with the distribution of shields to the prison and sports department administrative staff.

The Inspector General of Prisons expressed his condolences to the inmates and promised to continue such activities for the mental health and welfare of the inmates across the province. Director General Sports Khalid Khan also expressed his views and promised to continue such events in future also. The inmates enjoyed the three-day festival.

The Festival was formally opened by Secretary Home Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Khushal Khan wherein Inspector General of Prisons Khalid Abbas Khan, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Khalid Mahmood were also present.

Pashto cultural activities were also part of the event which was greatly enjoyed by the prisoners and staff. Three days Sports Festival provided ample opportunities to prisoners to show their hidden talent besides being fruitful for physical and mental health and well-being of prisoners, engaging the prisoners in useful activities.