3-day sports festival to start on Feb 24

NAWABSHAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :A three-day long sports festival in connection with annual flower show organized by district administration would be commence from February 24 to 26.

The Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazir Abad Abrar Ahmed jaffer in a statement on Saturday said that as per open category Merathon for both boys and girls to held on Feb 24 at 10.

00 am, while cycling competition to commence from Nawabshah Press club to Bilawal sports comnplex at 10:30 am. Meanwhile a Cricket Match at Bilawal sports complex and Girls Hockey match to be played at Hockey Stadium. Badminton, Throw ball and other games to held between College female students whereas cricket,Badminton and table tennis would also played among male students at Bilawal sports complex on Feb 26, it added. Top position holder teams and players would be awarded trophies and cash prizes in the concluding ceremony.