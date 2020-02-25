3-day sports gala opens

Director College, Dera Ghazi Khan division, Muhammad Waseem Khan here on Tuesday inaugurated a three-day sports gala at government postgraduate college

MUZAFFARGARH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Director College, Dera Ghazi Khan division, Muhammad Waseem Khan here on Tuesday inaugurated a three-day sports gala at government postgraduate college.

The students participated in 1500-meter race, Kabaddi and tug of war events on the opening day of the sports gala that is being organized at the college for the last 53 years.

Deputy director colleges Ms Shaheen Malik, principal Rana Masood Akhtar, former principal Abdul Qayyum Bhatti, and professors from Emerson college Multan and postgraduate college Muzaffargarh were present.

Deputy commissioner Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen would be the chief gust on the second day of sports gala while Punjab government adviser on agriculture Abdul Hayee Dasti would be the chief guest on the concluding day.