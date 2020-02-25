UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3-day Sports Gala Opens

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 07:52 PM

3-day sports gala opens

Director College, Dera Ghazi Khan division, Muhammad Waseem Khan here on Tuesday inaugurated a three-day sports gala at government postgraduate college

MUZAFFARGARH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Director College, Dera Ghazi Khan division, Muhammad Waseem Khan here on Tuesday inaugurated a three-day sports gala at government postgraduate college.

The students participated in 1500-meter race, Kabaddi and tug of war events on the opening day of the sports gala that is being organized at the college for the last 53 years.

Deputy director colleges Ms Shaheen Malik, principal Rana Masood Akhtar, former principal Abdul Qayyum Bhatti, and professors from Emerson college Multan and postgraduate college Muzaffargarh were present.

Deputy commissioner Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen would be the chief gust on the second day of sports gala while Punjab government adviser on agriculture Abdul Hayee Dasti would be the chief guest on the concluding day.

Related Topics

Multan Sports Government Of Punjab Agriculture Kabaddi Dera Ghazi Khan Muzaffargarh From Government Race

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler receives Secretary-General of Assoc ..

26 minutes ago

Ministry of Presidential Affairs mourns death of H ..

1 hour ago

UAE Rulers offer condolences on death of Hosni Mub ..

1 hour ago

UAE highest ranked soft power nation in Arab world ..

1 hour ago

Hosni Mubarak passes away

1 hour ago

More than 4 in 5 (84%) Pakistanis have heard/read ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.