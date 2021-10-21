UrduPoint.com

3 Day Sports Gala Opens At Nishtar Medical University

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 09:57 PM

3 day sports gala opens at Nishtar Medical University

A three day sports gala of Nishtar Medical University (NMU) inaugurated at Nishtar ground Multan

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :A three day sports gala of Nishtar Medical University (NMU) inaugurated at Nishtar ground Multan.

A good number of faculty members and students attended the colourful opening ceremony hels under the auspices of NMU Multan.

NMU principal, Dr Iftikhar Khan, along with Director Sports Dr Masood Hiraj inaugurated the event.

NMU Head of Gynecology Deptt, Dr Mehnaz Khakwani also attended the ceremony.

Coloured balloons were flown into air while contingent of students presented salute to the chief guest, said a news release issued here on Thursday.

Related Topics

Multan Sports Event

Recent Stories

FATF review Pakistan's progress on 'FATF Action Pl ..

FATF review Pakistan's progress on 'FATF Action Plans'

2 minutes ago
 Documents Reveal Abuse of Migrant Border Crossers ..

Documents Reveal Abuse of Migrant Border Crossers By US Officials - Report

2 minutes ago
 Putin: Countering Racism Noble Cause, But New Cult ..

Putin: Countering Racism Noble Cause, But New Culture Turns It Into Reverse Disc ..

2 minutes ago
 KP PA panel seeks details regarding vehicles' purc ..

KP PA panel seeks details regarding vehicles' purchase

6 minutes ago
 AJK Cabinet to devise proper planning for securing ..

AJK Cabinet to devise proper planning for securing due sustainable developmental ..

6 minutes ago
 Search operation in Westridge areas conducted

Search operation in Westridge areas conducted

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.