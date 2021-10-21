3 day sports gala opens at Nishtar Medical University

A three day sports gala of Nishtar Medical University (NMU) inaugurated at Nishtar ground Multan

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :A three day sports gala of Nishtar Medical University (NMU) inaugurated at Nishtar ground Multan.

A good number of faculty members and students attended the colourful opening ceremony hels under the auspices of NMU Multan.

NMU principal, Dr Iftikhar Khan, along with Director Sports Dr Masood Hiraj inaugurated the event.

NMU Head of Gynecology Deptt, Dr Mehnaz Khakwani also attended the ceremony.

Coloured balloons were flown into air while contingent of students presented salute to the chief guest, said a news release issued here on Thursday.