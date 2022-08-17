3-day squash tournament begins in Kohat

KOHAT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Malik Saad Shaheed Memorial Squash Tournament kicked off here at the Kohat sports Complex on Wednesday.

The tournament, organised under the auspices of Malik Saad Sports Trust Kohat, was officially inaugurated by President of Kohat Squash Association Muhammad Faqir Awan.

A total of 64 players in three different age groups are taking part in the three-day tournament.

President of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Squash Association and Ex-World Champion Qamar Zaman will be the chief guest in the closing ceremony.