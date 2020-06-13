3-Day Virtual National Judo Referee, Judges, Coaching Course concluded

Pakistan Judo Federation successfully hosted three-day Virtual National Judo Referee and Judges Coaching Course from June 11-13 while a total of 60 participants participated from across the country

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Judo Federation successfully hosted three-day Virtual National Judo Referee and Judges Coaching Course from June 11-13 while a total of 60 participants participated from across the country.

This was stated by Vice President of Pakistan Judo Federation Masood Ahmad while talking to APP here on Saturday. He said a total of 60 participants from Pakistan Army, Pakistan WAPDA, Pakistan Railway, Pakistan Police, Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and the affiliated units of the federation showed their interest and learning ability to learn IJF Judo Rules.

It was a good opportunity to learn and exchange and clarify all aspects related to Judo competition and refereeing, in order to continue our activity in harmony, showing a positive image of Judo in our country.

In these three days session, he informed that they have discussed the following points through videos and slides besides the participants questions were also answered thoroughly.

It was great experience for all the participants during the present day coronavirus situation, Masood Ahmad, who also action as Media Director PJF, said.

The points comprising Waza-ari vs Ippon, No Score and Waza-ari, Score vs No Score, Kashi Waza, Ni Waza vs Tachi Waza, False Attack, Tashi waza, Pushing vs stepping out, Grip below Belt, Bear Hug.

He also congratulated all the participants who completed their respective Virtual National Referee, Judges and Coaching Course to accelerate the Judo said course in depth to ensure justice and transparency in future.

He disclosed that the President PJF Federation Col. Junaid also announced that soon after pandemic situation they will arrange National Seminar related to Judo Referee and Judges Course.