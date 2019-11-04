UrduPoint.com
3-days Sports Festival To Be Organised From Nov 13

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 03:38 PM

3-days sports festival to be organised from Nov 13

A 3-day Sports Carnival to be held at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, Shaheed Benazirabad from November 13 to 15 under the slogan "Jeet Ki Lagan"

According to SBBU press release issued here on Monday, the Sport Carnival 2019 will continue up to November 15 and a number of sports including cricket, Badminton, Table Tennis, Javelin Throw, Discus Throw, Tug of War, Athletics, Race and Indoor games will be played.

According to SBBU press release issued here on Monday, the Sport Carnival 2019 will continue up to November 15 and a number of sports including cricket, Badminton, Table Tennis, Javelin Throw, Discus Throw, Tug of War, Athletics, Race and Indoor games will be played.

Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Tayyaba Zarif, in her message on the occasion, highlighted the importance of co-curriculum activities in the curriculum, and advised the students, special female students, to participants in all events with a sportsman spirit and maintain discipline during the whole event.

The sports carnival aimed to let the students discover their strengths through sports and learn important life skills such as patience, team-work, sense of responsibility and above all, the sportsmen spirit.

It may be added here that games and sports are an integral part of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University as they make a significant contribution to the all round harmonies development of the minds and bodies of the Students.

