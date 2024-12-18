3 Matches Decided In Woodward Trophy U-17 Inter Zonal Cricket Tournament
Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 18, 2024 | 11:52 PM
Three matches were decided in the ongoing Woodward Trophy Under-17 Inter Zonal Cricket Tournament, organized by the Regional Cricket Association Karachi in collaboration with Medicam Group of Companies
In the first match at KCCA Stadium, Zone-VII Whites defeated Zone-II Blues by 73 runs. Zone-VII Whites posted 238/7 in 40 overs, with Maaz Khan scoring 64, Muhammad Sohail 44, and Jawad Zamir 32. In response, Zone-II Blues were bowled out for 62 in 20.3 overs. Abdullah Usman top-scored with 28, while Shamroze Khan, Tausif Ul Hassan, and Abdul Rehman each took two wickets. Maaz Khan was named Medicam Man of the Match.
In the second match at Landhi Gymkhana Ground, Zone-V Whites beat Zone-II Green by 7 wickets.
Zone-II Green were all out for 102 in 30 overs, with Mudasir Siddiqui contributing 23. M. Ali Hussain impressed with 3/9, while Sohail and M. Rehan took three and two wickets respectively. Zone-V Whites chased down the target in 13 overs, with Muhammad Akbar scoring an unbeaten 35. Ali Hussain was awarded Medicam Man of the Match.
In the third match at Pak Star Ground, Zone-III Blues triumphed over Zone-IV Blues by 73 runs. Zone-III Blues made 238/7 in 40 overs, with Saad Asif scoring 56 and Affan Khan adding 32. Zone-IV Blues were bowled out for 165 in 34.5 overs, with Ejaz Uddin top-scoring with 47. Saad Asif's 4/21 earned him the Medicam Man of the Match award.
