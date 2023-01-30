30 km Cycle Race held in connection with Cholistan Desert Rally

The first cycle rally was held from Kunde Bridge in the Cholistan area to Derawar Fort in connection with International Cholistan Desert Rally

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :The first cycle rally was held from Kunde Bridge in the Cholistan area to Derawar Fort in connection with International Cholistan Desert Rally.

More than 30 cyclists including females participated in the event.

The main objective of organizing the cycle rally was to create awareness about the upcoming International Cholistan Desert Rally.

The rally was meant to give the message to the youth to participate in healthy activities.

The participants of the rally started from the Kunde Bridge and reached Derawar Fort after covering a distance of 30 km. The prize distribution ceremony was held at TDCP Cholistan Desert Resort.