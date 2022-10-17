UrduPoint.com

3000 Female, Male Athletes To Compete In KP Inter-University Games: DG Sports Khalid Khan

Muhammad Rameez Published October 17, 2022 | 06:20 PM

3000 female, male athletes to compete in KP Inter-University Games: DG Sports Khalid Khan

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Inter-University Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Games will start from October 19, 2022 here at Peshawar sports Complex wherein 3000 athletes both female and male from 30 Universities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will compete in three different Games Cricket, Badminton and Volleyball.

This was stated by Director General Sports Khalid Khan while talking to media men here on Monday. He said all preparations for the games have been completed.

He said a request has been made by the Sports Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Atif Khan to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan to grace the occasion as chief guest. Acting Governor and Speaker Provincial Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, Ministers, Member Provincial Assembly, Vice Chancellors and Pro-VCs of all the participating Universities have already been invited.

Khalid Khan said it would be for the first time that Directorate General Sports KP was hosting the Games by involving more than 3000 male and female athletes from all Universities with the collaboration and support of Higher education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the light of the special instructions given by Mohammad Atif Khan and Secretary Sports Tahir Orakzai.

He said for the smooth conduct of the Games various committees have already been constituted.

He said the male athletes would participate in volleyball, cricket and football while girls athletes would participate in Volleyball, Cricket and Badminton. He said the boys volleyball will be organized at Agriculture University under Director Sports Bilal Khan, cricket at hostel No.1 and No. 2 grounds of the University of Peshawar and football will be played at University of Peshawar ground, Tehmas Khan Football Complex and Qayyum Sports Complex.

The girls athletes Games will be hosted by Deputy Director Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University at Larama Campus, Cricket at Bamkhel Sports Complex Swabi and Badminton at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex, Charsadda.

He said in badminton girls players from 22 Universities are taking part, 18 university teams in Cricket and 20 Universities teams in Volleyball while in Male 26 University teams are taking part in cricket, 28 in badminton and 24 others in volleyball.

The Games will start from October 19 to October 24. The teams including Bannu University of Science and Technology, University of Science and Technology Kohat, Gomal University Dera Ismail Khan, Khushal Khan Khattak University Karak, University of FATA, University of Lakki Marwat, University of Peshawar, University of Engineering Peshawar, Islamia College University Peshawar, Khyber Medical University Peshawar, University of Malakand, Shuhada-e-APS University of Technology Nowshera, Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan, GIK of Engineering Swabi, University of Swabi, Bacha Khan University Charsadda, University of Engineering and Technology Mardan, Shaheed Benazir University Sheringal Upper Dir, Hazara University Mansehra, University of Haripur, University of Chitral, University of Swat, University of Buner, Abbottabad University of Science, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar, Women University Mardan, Women University Swabi, Teams from Pak Austria University Haripur, Dera Ismail Khan University of Agriculture, Agriculture University Peshawar.

Related Topics

Cricket Football Peshawar Bannu Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Benazir Bhutto Technology Governor Sports Martyrs Shaheed FATA Education Abbottabad Swat Provincial Assembly Agriculture Badminton Male Kohat Mardan Dera Ismail Khan Austria Charsadda Nowshera Chitral Dir Haripur Karak Lakki Marwat Malakand Swabi Buner Gomal Bilal Khan University Of Engineering And Technology October Women Khyber Medical University Hazara University Mansehra Media All From

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: Masood, Ali replace Babar, Riz ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Masood, Ali replace Babar, Rizwan in warm up match against E ..

58 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs launches 7th edition of Customs Lead ..

Dubai Customs launches 7th edition of Customs Leadership Program

2 hours ago
 What State Bank says about banknote of Rs75?

What State Bank says about banknote of Rs75?

2 hours ago
 Air University concludes Career Counseling Week 20 ..

Air University concludes Career Counseling Week 2022

3 hours ago
 Prohibited Funding case: Imran Khan granted interi ..

Prohibited Funding case: Imran Khan granted interim bail

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 04 Ireland Vs. Zimbabwe

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 04 Ireland Vs. Zimbabwe

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.