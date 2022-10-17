3000 female, male athletes to compete in KP Inter-University Games: DG Sports Khalid Khan

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Inter-University Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Games will start from October 19, 2022 here at Peshawar sports Complex wherein 3000 athletes both female and male from 30 Universities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will compete in three different Games Cricket, Badminton and Volleyball.

This was stated by Director General Sports Khalid Khan while talking to media men here on Monday. He said all preparations for the games have been completed.

He said a request has been made by the Sports Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Atif Khan to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan to grace the occasion as chief guest. Acting Governor and Speaker Provincial Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, Ministers, Member Provincial Assembly, Vice Chancellors and Pro-VCs of all the participating Universities have already been invited.

Khalid Khan said it would be for the first time that Directorate General Sports KP was hosting the Games by involving more than 3000 male and female athletes from all Universities with the collaboration and support of Higher education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the light of the special instructions given by Mohammad Atif Khan and Secretary Sports Tahir Orakzai.

He said for the smooth conduct of the Games various committees have already been constituted.

He said the male athletes would participate in volleyball, cricket and football while girls athletes would participate in Volleyball, Cricket and Badminton. He said the boys volleyball will be organized at Agriculture University under Director Sports Bilal Khan, cricket at hostel No.1 and No. 2 grounds of the University of Peshawar and football will be played at University of Peshawar ground, Tehmas Khan Football Complex and Qayyum Sports Complex.

The girls athletes Games will be hosted by Deputy Director Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University at Larama Campus, Cricket at Bamkhel Sports Complex Swabi and Badminton at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex, Charsadda.

He said in badminton girls players from 22 Universities are taking part, 18 university teams in Cricket and 20 Universities teams in Volleyball while in Male 26 University teams are taking part in cricket, 28 in badminton and 24 others in volleyball.

The Games will start from October 19 to October 24. The teams including Bannu University of Science and Technology, University of Science and Technology Kohat, Gomal University Dera Ismail Khan, Khushal Khan Khattak University Karak, University of FATA, University of Lakki Marwat, University of Peshawar, University of Engineering Peshawar, Islamia College University Peshawar, Khyber Medical University Peshawar, University of Malakand, Shuhada-e-APS University of Technology Nowshera, Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan, GIK of Engineering Swabi, University of Swabi, Bacha Khan University Charsadda, University of Engineering and Technology Mardan, Shaheed Benazir University Sheringal Upper Dir, Hazara University Mansehra, University of Haripur, University of Chitral, University of Swat, University of Buner, Abbottabad University of Science, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar, Women University Mardan, Women University Swabi, Teams from Pak Austria University Haripur, Dera Ismail Khan University of Agriculture, Agriculture University Peshawar.